Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.