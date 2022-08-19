Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

