Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.