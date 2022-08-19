Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $98,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.98. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

