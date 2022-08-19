Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.66. The stock had a trading volume of 191,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.55 and its 200 day moving average is $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

