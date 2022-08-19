Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.45. 30,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

