Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 214.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

