Vanilla Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Million (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00106293 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033113 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00020653 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00249852 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033248 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
