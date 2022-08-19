Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,886. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

