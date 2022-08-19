Velo Tops One Day Volume of $4.39 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Velo has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and $4.39 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00800015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

