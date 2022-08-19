Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0 %

Ventas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

