Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $200,981.25 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

