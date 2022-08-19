Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $200,981.25 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

