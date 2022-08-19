Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.87 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00255966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001006 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,067,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

