Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

