Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:VET opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

