Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 8,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,498,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

