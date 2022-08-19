Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 923,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $188,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.