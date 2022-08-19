VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. VIBE has a market cap of $901,863.83 and approximately $36.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

