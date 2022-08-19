Viberate Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $3.19 million and $234,777.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

