VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 2.1%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.05). 284,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 198,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490.50 ($5.93).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 487.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 495.45. The company has a market cap of £817.77 million and a P/E ratio of 262.30.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

