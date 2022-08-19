VINchain (VIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,952.00

VINchain (VIN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $126,952.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

