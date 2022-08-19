Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 7.7%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 12,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Virgin Orbit Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
