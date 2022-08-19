Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 7.7%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 12,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the second quarter worth $882,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

