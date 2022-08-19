Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $28.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

