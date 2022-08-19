Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $156,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 35,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 151,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.59. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

