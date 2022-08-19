Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 5.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Visa worth $516,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

