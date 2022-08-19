voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

voxeljet Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of VJET opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VJET. StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.