Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

