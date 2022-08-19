Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $896.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

