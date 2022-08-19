Wah-Hui Chu Sells 37 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,340.13. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.