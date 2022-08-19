Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 6.5%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 23,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 90,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Walker River Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.