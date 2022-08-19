Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever Buys 200,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) Director Alar Soever purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,341.

Alar Soever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

WM stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. 383,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,314. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.