Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT opened at $138.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

