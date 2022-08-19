Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. 149,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. The stock has a market cap of $378.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

