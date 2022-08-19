Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $378.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 322,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 143.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,224,000 after acquiring an additional 617,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

