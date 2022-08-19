Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.91 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,672,499 coins and its circulating supply is 80,697,287 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.