WaultSwap (WEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15,687.70

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $15,687.70 and approximately $14,118.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00106252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00249432 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

