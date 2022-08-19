Wayfair (W) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wayfair (NYSE: W) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $140.00 to $84.00.

7/28/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00.

6/28/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00.

6/21/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $300.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

