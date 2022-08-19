Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 26,756 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

DNAD stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

