Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,382 HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCMAU. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $978,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,853,000.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

HCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.