Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTXU)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.