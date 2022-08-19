Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.