Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIIGU. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $6,281,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $10,526,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

CIIG Capital Partners II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

