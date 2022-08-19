Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.22% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

