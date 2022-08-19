Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $522,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.