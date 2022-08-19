Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

BRACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

