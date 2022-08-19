Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,925,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of SAGAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

