Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 222.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

MONCU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

