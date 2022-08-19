Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAOU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAOU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

