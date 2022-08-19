Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

COVAU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.