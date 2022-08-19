Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG):

8/18/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Scorpio Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,941. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Get Scorpio Tankers Inc alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.