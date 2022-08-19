Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently:

8/17/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

8/2/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

7/29/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $34.00.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00.

7/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00.

7/20/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,587. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock worth $258,998. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

